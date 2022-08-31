Qatar to build world's largest blue ammonia plant -QatarEnergy CEO

DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will build the world's largest blue ammonia plant expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tonnes per year, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

The facility will cost $1.156 billion to build and will capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year through the ammonia manufacturing process, he added.

Thyssenkrupp AGTKAG.DE and Consolidated Contractors Company are the contractors of the project.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.