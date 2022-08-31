Qatar to build world's largest blue ammonia plant -QatarEnergy CEO
DOHA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will build the world's largest blue ammonia plant expected to come online in the first quarter of 2026 and to produce 1.2 million tonnes per year, CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.
The facility will cost $1.156 billion to build and will capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year through the ammonia manufacturing process, he added.
Thyssenkrupp AGTKAG.DE and Consolidated Contractors Company are the contractors of the project.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely)
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- VEGOILS-Palm oil ticks higher after Malaysia cuts export duty reference price
- METALS-Shanghai zinc, aluminium prices rally on supply concerns
- METALS-Shanghai zinc touches two-month high on supply concerns
- What's Next for the Raw Material Crisis and How Companies Can Avoid Its Downfalls During Times of Uncertainty