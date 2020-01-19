Qatar to build solar power plant with Total and Marubeni

DOHA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar has signed an agreement with France's Total TOTF.PA and Japan's Marubeni 8002.T to build a solar power project with capacity of about 800 megawatts (MW), Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday.

The cost of the project is about 1.7 billion riyals ($467 million), Saad al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive of Qatar Petroleum (QP), told a news conference in Doha.

Qatar's Siraj Energy, a joint venture owned by QP and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC), will hold a 60% stake in the solar plant. The remaining 40% will be owned by both Marubeni and Total.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme Writing by Rania El Gamal Editing by David Goodman )

