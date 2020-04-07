Qatar starts marketing 5-, 10-, 30-year dollar bonds -sources

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Qatar on Tuesday started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds in tranches of 5, 10, and 30 years, sources familiar with the matter said.

The 5-year tranche offers an initial price guidance of around 335 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the 10-year offers around 340 bps over the same benchmark, and the 30-year tranche offers around 4.75%.

The 30-year notes are Formosa bonds, or bonds sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar.

Qatar has hired Barclays, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, QNB Capital, Standard Chartered, and UBS to arrange the debt sale, which should be completed later on Tuesday.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Hogue)

