Qatar sovereign fund cuts Credit Suisse's stake to below 5%-filing

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has lowered its stake in Credit Suisse CSGN.S to below 5%, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing on Wednesday.

QIA's stake in the Swiss wealth manager slipped to 4.84%, from 5.03%, the filing showed.

The filing did not give the reason for the slightly lower stake, but added it was reported because QIA "ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of the ordinary shares".

However, this is not the first time it has fallen below that level. In 2017, the stake dipped below that but a year later QIA had increased it to more than 5%.

Credit Suisse is raising capital, has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos and suspending funds linked to Greensill.

Earlier this month Qatar's former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, a key shareholder in Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, had suggested European banks should seek mergers if they want to compete against U.S. or Chinese banks.

