World Markets

Qatar signs agreement to ensure gas supply to Gaza power plant

Contributor
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published

Qatar will establish an escrow account with both Gaza's electricity and electricity distribution companies to cover the costs of gas supply and generating electricity through Gaza's only power plant, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Adds details and background

CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar will establish an escrow account with both Gaza's electricity and electricity distribution companies to cover the costs of gas supply and generating electricity through Gaza's only power plant, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Under the agreement, the Qatari committee will be the main owner of the account and will organize and manage the payments through it, while the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company will deposit $5 million per month when the gas power plant starts operating, the statement added.

Gas-rich Qatar used to spend $30 million per month to help operate the coastal Gaza's sole power plant and to support needy families and Hamas-hired public servants.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Catherine Evans and David Evans)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular