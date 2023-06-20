News & Insights

Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar is set to secure a second huge gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

China National Petroleum Corporation and QatarEnergy are expected to sign a 27-year agreement on Tuesday, under which China will purchase 4 million tonnes of LNG a year from the Gulf state, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

