Qatar set to strike second big LNG supply deal with China - FT

June 20 (Reuters) - Qatar is set to secure a second huge gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

China National Petroleum Corporation and QatarEnergy are expected to sign a 27-year agreement on Tuesday, under which China will purchase 4 million tonnes of LNG a year from the Gulf state, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

