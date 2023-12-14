News & Insights

Qatar sells February-loading crude at lowest levels in years - trade sources

December 14, 2023 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by Florence Tan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy has sold four crude oil cargoes loading in February at discounts, the lowest levels in years, amid weak demand and ample supply, trade sources said on Friday.

The producer sold two al-Shaheen cargoes to Unipec at 90 cents a barrel below Dubai quotes, they said.

QatarEnergy also sold one cargo each of Qatar Land and Marine crude to Shell and PTT, respectively, at $1.10 a barrel below Dubai quotes, the sources said.

