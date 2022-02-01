US Markets

Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe's gas needs in case of shortage

Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Qatar, one of the world's top natural gas exporters, will not be able to unilaterally replace Europe's energy needs in case of a shortage due to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the emirate's minister of state for energy said on Tuesday.

The minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi expressed hope in a statement that "tensions in Europe can be resolved diplomatically, so that all suppliers can work together to ensure energy security for the short- and long-terms".

