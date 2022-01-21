Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways hit back on Friday at a decision by Airbus AIR.PA to widen a dispute over damaged passenger jets by cancelling a separate $4.6 billion order for A321neos.

The Gulf airline also released a video appearing to show patches of damage to paint and a layer of lightning protecton on two A350s grounded by its regulator, in the first official images to emerge in a dispute with the European planemaker.

The two companies have been locked in a row for months over A350 damage that has led to the grounding of 21 planes by Qatar months ahead of the World Cup to be held in the Gulf state.

A clip issued by Qatar Airways showed peeling or missing paint and damage to underlying anti-lightning protection, as well as what the airline described as patches of structural carbon-fibre exposed to moisture and ultra-violet light.

The images echoed damage to A350 airliners portrayed in pictures exclusively published by Reuters last November.

Airbus had no immediate comment.

