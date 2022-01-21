Companies
Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row

Tim Hepher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways on Friday hit back at a decision by Airbus AIR.PA to widen a dispute over damaged passenger jets by cancelling a separate $4.6 billion order for A321neos.

The Gulf airline also released a video appearing to show patches of damage to paint and a layer of lightning protecton on two A350s grounded by its regulator, in the first official images to emerge in a dispute with the European planemaker.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)

