Qatar releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint row

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways on Friday hit back at a decision by Airbus AIR.PA to widen a dispute over damaged passenger jets by cancelling a separate $4.6 billion order for A321neos.

The Gulf airline also released a video appearing to show patches of damage to paint and a layer of lightning protecton on two A350s grounded by its regulator, in the first official images to emerge in a dispute with the European planemaker.

