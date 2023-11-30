Qatar records budget surplus of $3.3 bln in Q3

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Gulf state of Qatar, one of the world's top LNG exporters, posted a budget surplus of 12 billion Qatari riyals ($3.29 billion) in the third quarter, according to finance ministry data, higher than in the previous quarter.

The quarterly surplus is expected to be used to boost government reserves and repay debt, according to a statement on the state news agency website, citing the ministry.

Total revenues in the quarter were at 61.8 billion riyals, over 90% of which were from oil, amounting to 56.7 billion riyals, according to the statement. Non-oil revenues totalled 5.1 billion riyals.

Spending amounted to 49.8 billion riyals, with spending on major capital expenditures at 17.5 billion riyals, and almost 15 billion riyals for wages and salaries.

Qatar recorded a surplus of 10 billion riyals in the second quarter, despite lower hydrocarbon revenue and a sharp rise in spending, but has already surpassed its 2023 surplus forecast of 29 billion riyals when combined with a much larger surplus in the first quarter.

Qatar's economy grew 1% in the second quarter, according to government estimates released earlier this week. While the 2022 football World Cup boosted non-oil sectors of the economy, public finances remain largely reliant on hydrocarbon income.

($1 = 3.6460 Qatar riyals)

