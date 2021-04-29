Qatar posts small surplus in Q1, sees no new borrowing for 2021 budget

Adds details

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Qatar posted a 200 million riyals ($55 million) surplus in the first quarter this year, helped by a recovery in oil prices which means the government will not need to raise new debt to cover the budget, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

The tiny but rich Gulf state, a top producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), saw total revenue of 45.2 billion riyals in the first three months of the year against 45 billion riyals in expenditure, the ministry said in a statement.

Revenues increased 14.7% quarter on quarter but were down 5% when compared to the same period last year. Oil revenue amounted to 39.7 billion riyals while non-oil revenue totalled 5.5 billion riyals, it said.

In the first quarter, some 15 billion riyals, or 20.8% of the 2021 budget, were spent on major projects, while newly awarded projects amounted to 4.6 billion riyals.

The economy shrank 3.7% last year due to the coronavirus crisis and weak oil demand.

"Nevertheless, the recorded contraction was smaller than the initially projected 4.5% by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) during the onset of the pandemic," the ministry said.

Qatar expects real gross domestic product to grow 2.2% this year thanks to the rollout of vaccines, a gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and an increase in oil demand and prices.

Public debt in the first quarter remained unchanged when compared with the end of 2020, at 381.9 billion riyals, as there were no new issuances and no maturities, the ministry said.

On a yearly basis, public debt decreased by 1.9% despite a $10 billion bond issuance last year, partly thanks to early redemptions of some debt.

"At current oil prices, the Ministry of Finance is not anticipated to require any financing for the State Budget during 2021," the ministry said, adding it intends to redeem $4.2 billion in external debt maturities in full.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alison Williams)

