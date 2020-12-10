Qatar Petroleum Trading bids lowest for three January LNG cargoes sought by Pakistan

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum Trading on Thursday placed the best offers for three of six cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sought by Pakistan for January delivery, a document of Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) showed.

There were no bids placed for delivery of three cargoes sought in the first half January, which may push the country towards a re-tender to meet its rising gas needs.

The lowest price offered was for the cargo that is to be delivered between Jan 29 and Feb 1, at 15.3209% of Brent crude - known as a slope rate, said the document uploaded on the website of PLL, which is a government subsidiary that procures LNG from the international market.

The lowest offers for the two other January cargoes were Brent crude slope rates of 17.3203%, for the Jan 20 to 21 window, and 17.3207%, for the Jan 26 to 27window.

Other than Qatar Petroleum Trading, none of the four other qualified bidders offered a rate below 20.4% slope of Brent and bids went as high as 34.9499%

There were no bids placed for delivery of cargoes in the first three January delivery windows of Jan 8 to 11, Jan 12 to 14, and Jan 15 to 18.

A source close to the process told Reuters that PLL may have to re-tender with wider specifications and a shorter bid validity for the three cargoes it needs early January.

Pakistan's gas needs typically rise in December and January. The deficit in supply versus demand is expected to increase this year as consumption rises and indigenous supply declines.

The country has long term purchase deals in place, but regularly taps the spot market as demand continues to rise.

The power sector is Pakistan's largest natural gas consumer, followed by residential consumption and the fertiliser industry.

