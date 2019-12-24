Qatar Petroleum to start pricing its crude grades on forward basis in February

By changing the pricing methodology, QP is following the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), which in November launched a new pricing mechanism for its flagship Murban crude.

DNOC said it expected to implement its new Murban forward pricing mechanism between the second and third quarters of 2020

Middle East sour crude grades are typically traded two months forward in the Asia market, meaning that next year's March-loading crude cargoes will be traded in January.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)

