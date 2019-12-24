Qatar Petroleum to start pricing its crude grades on forward basis in February

Contributors
changing the pricing methodology Reuters
QP Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NASEEM ZEITOON

Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] will start pricing its crude oil grades of Qatar marine and Qatar land on a prospective pricing basis in February 2020, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters. [nL4N28T2PW]

By changing the pricing methodology, QP is following the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), which in November launched a new pricing mechanism for its flagship Murban crude.

DNOC said it expected to implement its new Murban forward pricing mechanism between the second and third quarters of 2020

Middle East sour crude grades are typically traded two months forward in the Asia market, meaning that next year's March-loading crude cargoes will be traded in January.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)

((dahlia.nehme@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More