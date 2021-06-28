US Markets

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NASEEM ZEITOON

Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday.

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters)

QP, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and JPMorgan. They, along with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, MUFG, QNB Capital and Credit Suisse, will arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that QP hired banks for the planned debt sale, which sources have said could raise up to $10 billion.

