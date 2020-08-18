World Markets
Qatar Petroleum enters exploration agreement in Angola

Dahlia Nehme Reuters
Nafisa al Taher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum QATPE.UL has entered into an agreement with Angolan national oil company Sonangol and Total TOTF.PA to acquire a 30% participating interest in Block 48 offshore Angola, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The block, located in the ultra-deep waters offshore Lower Congo Basin, is expected to be drilled as part of a 2020/2021 drilling programme. It covers an area of approximately 3,600 square kilometers.

The farm-in agreement, whereby one party owns the acreage and another performs drilling in return for an interest, is subject to Angolan government approvals.

Once obtained, the parties respective shares in Block 48 will be as follows: Total (40% - Operator), Sonangol (30%), and Qatar Petroleum (30%).

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme and Nafisa al Taher; writing by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Jan Harvey and Barbara Lewis)

