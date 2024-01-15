News & Insights

US Markets

Qatar pauses Red Sea tankers after Western strikes on Houthis

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 15, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by for Reuters -> 

        * 
      One of world's largest LNG exporters stops Red Sea route
    

        * 
      U.S., Britain target Houthis in Red Sea spillover from
Gaza war
    

        * 
      'Let's wait and see,' says UK of more potential strikes
    

        * 
      U.S. says it shoots down cruise missile fired from Yemen
    

  
    By Andrew  Mills and Maha El Dahan
       DOHA/WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's state energy
company, one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas
exporters, has paused sending tankers through the Red Sea after
U.S.-led strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen targeting the
crucial trade route.
    Attacks on ships by the Houthis, who say they are acting in
solidarity with Palestinians, have disrupted global commerce and
alarmed major Western powers in a spillover from Israel's more
than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza. 
    In the latest shift by a major firm, state-owned QatarEnergy
has held at least four LNG tankers back from the Red Sea, a
senior source said, adding that production continues. 
    That followed dozens of U.S. and British strikes on the
Houthis in Yemen. They have been at war with a Saudi-led
coalition for years, but have also turned their sights on the
sea next to them as a way to put pressure on Israel.
    The U.S. military said late on Sunday that its fighter
aircraft shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by the
militants toward a U.S. destroyer. No injuries or damage were
reported, according to a military statement on X.
    
    On Monday, carmaker Suzuki <7269.T> said production would
halt at its Esztergom plant in Hungary from Jan. 15-21 as the
Red Sea attacks had delayed the arrival of Japanese-made
engines. 
    The Houthis have vowed to keep targeting Israel-linked ships
and to give a firm response to the attacks on them.
    U.S. ally Britain said it had no desire to be involved in a
Red Sea conflict but was committed to protecting the right of
free navigation. "Let's wait and see what happens," said Defence
Secretary Grant Shapps of potential further strikes.
    
    'PAUSE FOR SECURITY ADVICE'
    LSEG shiptracking data showed that Qatar's Al Ghariya, Al
Huwaila and Al Nuaman vessels had loaded LNG at Ras Laffan and
were heading to the Suez Canal before stopping off Oman on Jan.
14. The Al Rekayyat, which was sailing back to Qatar, stopped
along its route on Jan. 13 in the Red Sea.
    "It is a pause to get security advice, if passing (through
the) Red Sea remains unsafe we will go via the Cape," the source
told Reuters on Monday about QatarEnergy.
    The longer route round Africa's Cape of Good Hope can add
about 9 days to the normally 18-day trip to Europe. 
    
    The Qatari government and QatarEnergy did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. 
    The Red Sea is linked to the Mediterranean by the Suez
Canal, creating the shortest shipping route between Europe and
Asia, and is connected to the Gulf of Aden by the Bab-al-Mandab
strait between Yemen and Djibouti. 
    About 12% of world shipping traffic transits the canal. 
    Front month European benchmark gas prices on the Dutch TTF
hub <TRNLTTFMc1> were down 1.20 euros at 30.40 euros per
megawatt hour (MWh) in early trade on Monday, LSEG data showed.
    Asia spot LNG prices <LNG-AS> fell to a seven-month low of
$10.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday,
supported by healthy storage levels in Europe and northeast
Asia. [LNG/]
    Oil prices edged lower on Monday as oil supplies remain
unaffected, despite escalating tensions in the Middle East,
after rising 2% last week on potential disruptions emanating
from the conflict. [O/R]  

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Militant attacks affect shipping movement     https://tmsnrt.rs/48rfbct
Vessels re-routing    https://tmsnrt.rs/3NVTcCz
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Davos, Emily Chow
in Singapore, Andrew Mills in Doha, Sachin Ravikumar in London,
Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing
by Catherine Evans)
 ((andrew.cawthorne@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/SHIPPING (WRAPUP 1, PIX, GRAPHIC)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
ANALYSIS-Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis? -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.