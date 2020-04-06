Qatar non-oil private sector shrinks to lowest since August - PMI

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Qatar's non-oil private sector contracted in March at the fastest rate since August as restrictions on travel and business in response to the coronavirus outbreak disrupted activity, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Qatar Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.6 in March from 49.3 in February, further below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction and well under the three-year average of 49.8.

Qatar had reported 1,604 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and four deaths due to the illness as of April 5.

To limit the spread of the virus, Qatar has suspended inbound flights except those for transit and cargo and locked down an industrial area with a large migrant worker population, where authorities have reported dozens of cases.

"Overall business conditions had previously recovered in the first two months of 2020 from a soft patch in the middle of last year," the PMI report said.

"Data for January and February were signalling the strongest quarterly performance since Q1 2019, but the weak March figure resulting from the virus-related disruption brought the Q1 PMI average down to 48.2, little changed from 48.3 in Q4 2019 but still higher than Q3 2019 (46.9)."

However, while PMI readings fell due to slower current and future orders, "several underlying improvements" couched the fall in the headline figure, it added.

The output and new orders sub-indices weighed the most on the headline figure. Output dropped to 44.5 in March from 49.8 in February, an 11-month peak. New orders fell to 41.8 from 48.0.

Those readings were partly offset by slight improvements in the employment, stocks of purchases and suppliers' delivery times sub-indices.

In addition to the travel restrictions and partial lockdowns, Qatar has told private companies to order 80% of their staff to work from home, except for vital sectors, and slashed working hours.

"With unprecedented global uncertainty surrounding the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the vast majority of survey respondents (97%) expect their activity to be unchanged in March 2021 from current levels," the report said.

The future output sub-index hit a 33-month low, it added.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

