World Markets

Qatar National Bank's 2019 net profit up 4%, beats forecast

Contributors
Eric Knecht Reuters
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted a 4% rise in annual profit, beating analysts' forecasts, as earnings were boosted by a double-digit growth in loans.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted a 4% rise in annual profit, beating analysts' forecasts, as earnings were boosted by a double-digit growth in loans.

QNB reported a net profit of 14.4 billion riyals ($3.95 billion) in 2019, up from 13.8 billion riyals in 2018, it said in a statement.

The profit was above the mean forecast of 13.9 billion riyals by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Eric Knecht and Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Where Can You Find Opportunities in Chinese Stocks?

Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, shares his investment strategy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Tom Mackenzie on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular