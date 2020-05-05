Qatar National Bank starts marketing five-year dollar bonds - sources

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, started marketing on Tuesday five-year U.S. dollar denominated bonds, two sources said.

The bank has hired Barclays, Credit Agricole, ING, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, which is being marketed with an initial price guidance of around 260 basis points over mid-swaps.

The transaction will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million, and is expected to close later on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Qatari lender did not immediately respond to a comment request.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

