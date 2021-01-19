Qatar National Bank sells $1 billion in 5-year bonds - document

Recasts with launch, adds details

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender, sold $1 billion in five-year bonds at 95 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps after attracting more than $2.5 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Tuesday.

It had given initial price guidance of around 120 bps over mid-swaps earlier on Tuesday, another document also from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

The deal comes as Gulf borrowers line up debt issues following the lull around the U.S. elections and winter holidays.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank (NCB) are both expected to tap the international debt markets this week.

NCB is seeking to raise $1 billion with its planned sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, two financial sources said.

QNB will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and the bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, Mizuho 8411.T, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L arranged the deal.

