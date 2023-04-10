Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7%

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

April 10, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender by assets, said on Monday that its first-quarter profit rose 7% as revenue from a range of sources increased despite turbulence in global markets.

Net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 3.9 billion riyals ($1.07 billion), up from 3.6 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2022 and beating a median analyst estimate of 3.77 billion riyals, Refinitiv data showed.

Total assets stood at 1.18 trillion riyals at the end of the quarter, up 6% from the same period last year, QNB said in a bourse filing.

Loans and advances grew 6% to 810 billion riyals, while QNB's loan to deposit ratio was 97.9% and its non-performing loans ratio was 2.9%, up from 2.3% a year before.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.