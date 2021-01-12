Qatar National Bank posts 16% drop in 2020 profit amid writedowns

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted an over 16% drop in annual profit, hit by $1.6 billion in additional writedowns during a year when the economy was hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

QNB reported a net profit of 12 billion riyals ($3.30 billion) in 2020, it said in a statement, down from 14.4 billion riyals reported in 2019, .

The profit was slightly above the mean forecast of 11.7 billion riyals by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)

