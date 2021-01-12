World Markets

Qatar National Bank posts 16% drop in 2020 profit amid writedowns

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted an over 16% drop in annual profit, hit by $1.6 billion in additional writedowns during a year when the economy was hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday posted an over 16% drop in annual profit, hit by $1.6 billion in additional writedowns during a year when the economy was hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

QNB reported a net profit of 12 billion riyals ($3.30 billion) in 2020, it said in a statement, down from 14.4 billion riyals reported in 2019, .

The profit was slightly above the mean forecast of 11.7 billion riyals by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv.

($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular