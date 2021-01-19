Qatar National Bank markets 5-year dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank gave initial price guidance of around 120 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds it began marketing on Tuesday, a document showed.

The deal is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks arranging it showed. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams)

