Qatar National Bank markets 5-year dollar bonds - document

Qatar National Bank gave initial price guidance of around 120 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds it began marketing on Tuesday, a document showed.

The deal is expected to close later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks arranging it showed. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

