Qatar National Bank gives initial guidance around 160 bps over mid-swaps for dollar green bonds

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA gave an initial price guidance of around 160 basis points over mid-swaps for its dollar-denominated benchmark five-year green bonds, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

The lender's first green issuance is expected to close later on Tuesday.

QNB hired Barclays BARC.L, ING INGA.AS, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.