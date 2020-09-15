CAGR

Qatar National Bank gives initial guidance around 160 bps over mid-swaps for dollar green bonds

Qatar National Bank (QNB) gave an initial price guidance of around 160 basis points over mid-swaps for its dollar-denominated benchmark five-year green bonds, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

The lender's first green issuance is expected to close later on Tuesday.

QNB hired Barclays BARC.L, ING INGA.AS, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange the deal.

