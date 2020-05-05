Qatar National Bank expected to sell $750 mln-$1 bln in bonds -sources

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest lender, is expected to sell between $750 million and $1 billion in five-year bonds on Tuesday and has received over $3.5 billion in orders, two sources said.

The bank set its final price guidance at 225 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, tightening by 35 bps from where it began marketing the notes earlier on Tuesday.

It has hired Barclays, Credit Agricole, ING, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

