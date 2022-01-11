Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in annual net profit driven by loan growth.

Its 2021 net profit rose to 13.2 billion riyals ($3.6 billion), QNB said in a statement, up from 12 billion a year earlier.

