Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, QNBK.QA the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in annual net profit driven by loan growth.

Its 2021 net profit rose to 13.2 billion riyals ($3.6 billion), QNB said in a statement, up from 12 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

