Qatar leads most of Gulf higher; property shares hurt Dubai

July 2 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended higher on Thursday with Qatar leading the gains, boosted by market heavyweight Industries Qatar, although weakness in real estate shares weighed on the Dubai index.

The Qatar index .QSI rose 1.4%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA advancing 4.6% and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, gaining 2.6%.

But Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA, which leapt 5% in the last session, eased 0.3%.

The lender and Al Khaliji Commercial Bank KCBK.QA said on Tuesday they had begun negotiating a potential merger that could create a combined entity with more than 164 billion riyals ($45.04 billion) in total assets.

Al Khaliji Commercial Bank, which is not part of the index, soared 10%, extending gains from the previous session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.8%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE increased 0.7%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE closed up 1.3%.

The kingdom extended several government initiatives to support the private sector in mitigating the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Salman.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.6%, buoyed by a 1% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Among others, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) TAQA.AD jumped 14.9%, its biggest intraday gain since June last year.

On Wednesday, Moody's upgraded the issuer rating of TAQA to Aa3 after a successful transfer of assets with a stable outlook.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 1.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.2% fall in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU.

DAMAC closed up 7.2% in the previous session following a Reuters report that its chairman was weighing a buy-out of minority shareholders and taking the company private.

** Egypt was closed for a public holiday.

($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

