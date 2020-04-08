Qatar jumbo benefits from Taiwanese liquidity

SINGAPORE, April 8 (IFR) - The State of Qatar (Aa3/AA–/AA–) returned to the Formosa market as part of a US$10bn three-part transaction on Tuesday.

A US$2bn five-year priced at Treasuries plus 300bp, inside guidance of 335bp area; a US$3bn 10-year at plus 305bp, inside 340bp area guidance; and a US$5bn 30-year at par to yield 4.40%, inside 4.75% area guidance.

Total orders for the 144A/Reg S transaction were over US$44bn at launch, with a slight skew towards the 30-year tranche.

The US$5bn 30-year tranche will be listed in Luxembourg and Taipei, allowing it to benefit from hot demand from Taiwanese life insurers, who favour longer tenors. This is the lowest yield and coupon Qatar has achieved for a 30-year tranche since it started visiting the Taiwanese market in 2016.

"Taiwan is risk-on at the moment," said a source close to the deal, citing the large number of redemptions in the Formosa market this year that have left life insurers flush with cash. "Qatar is a well-established issuer there and the investor base is well mapped-out in Taiwan. When the levels work, demand is always going to be huge."

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank (B&D), QNB Capital, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were joint bookrunners for the five-year and 10-year notes, which will be listed only in Luxembourg.

Credit Agricole Taipei branch, Deutsche Bank Taipei branch (B&D) and Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) were joint bookrunners for the 30-year Formosa, while the structuring agents were Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and UBS.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174548; Reuters Messaging: daniel.stanton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.