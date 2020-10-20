Qatar Islamic Bank markets five-year dollar sukuk - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has begun marketing a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

QIB gave initial price guidance of around 185 basis points over mid-swaps for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

