Qatar Islamic Bank markets five-year dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) QISB.QA has begun marketing a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

QIB gave initial price guidance of around 185 basis points over mid-swaps for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

