Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise stake in Credit Suisse - FT

Adds details, Credit Suisse's response, background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise its stake in Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S by investing in a share sale alongside the Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The deal will result in up to a quarter of Credit Suisse's stock being owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to the report published on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report, while Qatar Investment Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request.

The report comes after the embattled lender announced last month that it plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) from investors to fund its restructuring and pad its balance sheet following a string of scandals and losses.

Last week, Saudi Arabia-controlled SNB said it would invest up to 1.5 billion francs in Credit Suisse to take a stake of up to 9.9% and may invest in the investment bank.

($1 = 0.9980 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.