Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S by investing in a share sale alongside the Saudi National Bank, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The deal will result in up to a quarter of Credit Suisse's stock being owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to the report.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

