Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 02, 2022 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority plans to increase its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S by investing in a share sale alongside the Saudi National Bank, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

The deal will result in up to a quarter of Credit Suisse's stock being owned by Middle Eastern investors, according to the report.

