Qatar Investment Authority launches new market making initiative

By Moataz, Mohamed and Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) tweeted on Tuesday that it launched a new market making initiative to boost liquidity at the Qatar Stock Exchange as part of a wider raft of reforms to attract foreign investors.

The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund said that licensed market markets would be able to access some of QIA's stock inventory and incentives programmes to make the market in Qatar Stock Exchange's listed stocks.

Qatar's stock exchange, which trades about 500 million riyals ($137.36 million) a day, is working with various stakeholders to further increase the free float in the market, the QIA said in a separate statement on the bourse on Tuesday.

The bourse was also working "to attract more listings, introduce more ETFs and derivatives to help investors diversify their portfolios and better manage their investment risks", the QIA said.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

