Qatar interested in joining oil consortium in Eastern Med - Lebanese official

Lina Najem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker energy minister said on Friday Qatar has expressed an interest in joining a consortium involving Eni ENI.MI and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA that is exploring for oil in the eastern Mediterranean sea.

A post on the official cabinet Twitter account, citing Walid Fayyad, said the consortium was exploring for oil in blocks 4 and 9 in the region.

Earlier this week, Lebanon and Israel reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of U.S.-mediated negotiations, which opens the way for offshore energy exploration.

(Reporting by Lina Najem; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Jan Harvey)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

