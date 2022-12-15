Markets

Qatar has got what it wanted from the World Cup: podcast

December 15, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Gulf state has taken more flak than it would have done had it not staged the soccer tournament, which ends on Sunday. Yet in this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how Qatar’s largely successful event also aids a strategy to make itself globally visible.

Listen to the podcast

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

