Qatar GDP falls 1.4% y/y in second quarter

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's economy contracted by 1.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to government statistics, hurt by a drop in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Gross domestic product (GDP) also contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter compared to the first, based on constant prices, the data showed.

The manufacturing sector declined 7.4%, while construction fell 3.5%, data from the Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority showed.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; writing by Saeed Azhar; editing by Darren Schuettler)

