Qatar gauges interest in boosting LNG capacity -Bloomberg

April 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy QATPE.UL, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, is gauging interest from buyers to further expand its LNG capacity, Bloomberg News said in a report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The group is considering expanding its LNG capacity amid fears of supply disruptions in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several European countries attempting to wean themselves off Russian gas supplies.

However, the talks are at an early stage and Qatar Energy may stick with its existing plan, the report said.

The company is discussing with gas buyers on whether it should expand a project started in 2021 to build six gas liquefaction plants, it added.

Qatar Energy plans to grow its LNG output by 40% with the north field expansion project, expected to come online by 2026.

Qatar will continue supplying Europe with gas, Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi had told CNN in March, amid fears of supply disruptions due to the war.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.