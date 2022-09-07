Qatar foreign reserves increase to 213 bln Riyals in August - c.bank

Qatar's central bank foreign reserves rose by 2.01% in August year-on-year to 213 billion Riyals ($58.52 billion), the bank said on Wednesday.

The reserves also increased by 1% on a monthly basis compared, with July when it was at 211.325 billion Riyals.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

