World Markets

Qatar foreign min says there has been movement on resolving Gulf dispute

Contributors
Ghaida Ghantous Reuters
Crispian Balmer Reuters
Published

Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday that there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but that he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

Adds quotes, background

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday that there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but that he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter.

The United States and Kuwait have been working to end a row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017. Washington says it wants a united Gulf front against Iran.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani's comments to an Italian diplomatic conference come after White House senior adviser Jared Kushner held talks in Doha on Wednesday following a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Right now there are some movements that we hope will put an end to this crisis," said Sheikh Mohammed, speaking via video-link. "We are hopeful that things will move in the right direction right now. We cannot predict whether it will be imminent or resolve the issue in one day."

The other four nations accuse Doha of supporting terrorism and cosying up to Iran. Qatar, which hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, denies the charges and says the boycott is aimed at undermining its sovereignty.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai and Crispian Balmer in Rome; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular