Qatar expects $9.5 bln deficit next year on lower revenues

Adds details

DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar set a 2021 budget of 194.7 billion riyals ($53.5 billion) on Thursday, a 7.5% cut in expenditure from 2020, and forecast a deficit of 34.6 billion riyals next year on lower revenues.

The Gulf Arab country expects total revenues of 160.1 billion riyals next year, compared with 211 billion riyals in the 2020 budget, based on an average oil price of $40 per barrel, the ministry of finance said in a statement.

Oil revenues are expected to be 121.6 billion riyals next year, a 27.6% drop when compared to what was budgeted for 2020.

Crude oil prices provide a benchmark for gas prices, which has an impact on Qatar as one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters.

The $40 per barrel oil price assumption "reflects a continued policy of conservative revenue estimation to maintain a fiscal balance and minimize the impact of the fluctuation in energy prices on the state budget," the finance ministry said.

The projected deficit will be covered using available financial resources or through issuing debt in the local and international markets if needed, the ministry said.

Oil prices have recovered only slightly since tumbling to their lowest in almost two decades in March as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand.

Next year, Qatar plans to spend 72.1 billion riyals for major projects, the ministry said, including for some related to the soccer World Cup, which the country will host in 2022.

The tiny but rich Gulf state could see its economy shrink by 4.5% this year, the International Monetary Fund has predicted.

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.