US Markets
SHEL

Qatar Energy sells Feb al-Shaheen at 20-mth low premiums -sources

December 15, 2022 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

Adds background

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy has sold five cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in February at premiums of between $1.30 and $1.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes via its monthly tender, two trade sources said on Friday.

The premiums are the lowest since June 2021 and follow a weak market this month when spot premiums for Middle East crude plunged to multi-month lows on concerns over sluggish demand and potential supply overhang. CRU/M

Shell, Cosmo, Sinochem and ExxonMobil are likely to have bought the cargoes, the sources said.

Qatar Energy likely set the February term price at a premium of $1.50 a barrel after the tender was awarded, the sources said. That was down from $2.60 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Savio D'Souza)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.