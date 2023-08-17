News & Insights

Oil

Qatar Energy raises Oct al-Shaheen oil term price to 4-month high - sources

August 17, 2023 — 11:40 pm EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in October to a four-month high, trade sources said on Friday, as demand for Middle Eastern oil increased after Saudi Arabia prolonged its voluntary supply cut.

The October price was set at $2.10 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up 42 cents from September's $1.68 a barrel and reaching the highest since June.

The cargoes are to load on Oct. 1-2, 14-15 and 29-30.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.