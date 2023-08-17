Qatar Energy raises Oct al-Shaheen oil term price to 4-month high - sources

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in October to a four-month high, trade sources said on Friday, as demand for Middle Eastern oil increased after Saudi Arabia prolonged its voluntary supply cut.

The October price was set at $2.10 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up 42 cents from September's $1.68 a barrel and reaching the highest since June.

The cargoes are to load on Oct. 1-2, 14-15 and 29-30.

