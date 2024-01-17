Qatar Energy hikes March-loading al-Shaheen price from years-low - trade sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in March after selling the grade at a years-low in the previous month, trade sources said on Thursday, bolstered by improved demand this month.

The March price was hiked to a premium of $0.88 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from February's discount of about $0.90 a barrel.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

