Qatar Energy hikes March-loading al-Shaheen price from years-low - trade sources

Credit: REUTERS/QATAR NEWS AGENCY

January 17, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in March after selling the grade at a years-low in the previous month, trade sources said on Thursday, bolstered by improved demand this month.

The March price was hiked to a premium of $0.88 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from February's discount of about $0.90 a barrel.

