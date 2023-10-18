Qatar Energy hikes Dec al-Shaheen oil term price to 1-yr high - sources

By Muyu Xu

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy raised the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in December to a one-year peak, trade sources said on Thursday, underpinned by the persistent OPEC+ production cuts and the escalation of Middle East tensions.

The December price was hiked to $3.25 a barrel above Dubai quotes, up from November's $2.73 a barrel, reaching its highest level since December 2022.

Supply of medium sour crude has been tightened as top oil exporter Saudi Arabia extended its 1 million barrels per day output cut to end-2023, on top of a wider production reduction by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and leading allies including Russia, known as OPEC+.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas group ignited fears over the broader geopolitical unease and endangered the stability of oil supply from the Middle East.

The term price was decided after Qatar Energy sold three al-shaheen crude cargoes for December-loading via its monthly tender.

ExxonMobil, Mitsui and Petronas have purchased the three cargoes at a price range of $2.68 to $3.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes. The cargoes are to load during Dec. 2-3, Dec.19-20 and Dec.28-29.

There are a total of 17 cargoes of al-Shaheen crude available for trade for December, up from 13 cargoes in the prior month, trading sources said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.