Qatar Energy cuts Jan 2024 al-Shaheen oil term price to 4-mth low -sources

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Energy slashed the price for term cargoes of al-Shaheen crude oil loading in January 2024 to a four-month low, trade sources said on Thursday, mirroring weaker benchmark oil prices prompted by market concerns about sluggish demand.

The January price was trimmed to about $1.75 a barrel above the Dubai quotes, touching its lowest level since September and down from December's $3.25 a barrel.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

