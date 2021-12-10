US Markets
XOM

Qatar energy and ExxonMobil sign Cyprus energy exploration deal

Contributor
Ahmed Tolba Reuters
Published

A consortium consisting of Qatar Energy and ExxonMobil has signed an agreement with Cyprus for energy exploration and production sharing in Block 5 in the southeast of the island, Qatari News Agency said on Friday.

Cairo, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of Qatar Energy and ExxonMobil XOM.N has signed an agreement with Cyprus for energy exploration and production sharing in Block 5 in the southeast of the island, Qatari News Agency said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Qatar Energy will own a 40% stake in Block 5 while ExxonMobil will own 60% and be the operator in the area, the agency added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular