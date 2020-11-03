Qatar Emir sees deficit for first half 2020 at 1.5 bln riyals

Adds oil price for budget

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Early indications for Qatar's first half deficit put the figure at 1.5 billion Qatari riyals, much better than expectations, Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday.

The Emir also said he had instructed that the state budget should be drawn up on an assumption of an oil price of $40 a barrel and "that is less than the expected price".

"Early results show that the budget deficit for the first half of the year is 1.5 billion riyals despite expectations being much higher than that," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a speech to the country's Shura council.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Aziz El Yakoubi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

