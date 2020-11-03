World Markets

Qatar Emir sees deficit for first half 2020 at 1.5 bln riyals

Contributors
Maha El Dahan Reuters
Aziz El Yakoubi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Early indications for Qatar's first half deficit put the figure at 1.5 billion Qatari riyals, much better than expectations, Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday.

Adds oil price for budget

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Early indications for Qatar's first half deficit put the figure at 1.5 billion Qatari riyals, much better than expectations, Qatar's Emir said on Tuesday.

The Emir also said he had instructed that the state budget should be drawn up on an assumption of an oil price of $40 a barrel and "that is less than the expected price".

"Early results show that the budget deficit for the first half of the year is 1.5 billion riyals despite expectations being much higher than that," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a speech to the country's Shura council.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Aziz El Yakoubi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular