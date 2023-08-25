Qatar does not see its relationship with China damaging the US -PM

Adds quote, details

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Qatar is balancing its relationships with both the United States and China and one link does not damage the other, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday.

He dismissed another suggestion from the audience that growing Chinese defence sales to the Middle East could impact the region's security ties with Washington.

"We welcome any cooperation with any of the countries, but none of our relations with any specific country will be at the expense of another," he said, adding that his country had a strong defence alliance with Washington.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios and Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely and Andrew Heavens)

