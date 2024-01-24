News & Insights

Qatar delays LNG Shipments to Europe amid Red Sea conflict, Bloomberg News says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Qatar, one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters, is delaying some shipments to Europe as conflict in the Red Sea forces longer travel times, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Qatar informed some European buyers of delays and rescheduled shipments, the report said, citing traders with knowledge of the matter.

According to the report, the traders said that Qatar is reshuffling global supply to meet contractual obligations, diverting deliveries from elsewhere and swapping for available cargoes near Europe.

As per the report, Qatar has diverted at least six shipments destined for Europe around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa since Jan. 15, instead of the shorter route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Qatar has not reduced exports, even though some cargoes are taking longer to reach their destinations, the report said.

