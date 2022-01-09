Qatar cuts crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman for February

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Qatar will reduce in February the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Sunday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in February at a premium of $1.35 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $2.00 per barrel, according a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

The premiums in January versus the Dubai/Oman average were $3.05 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $3.80 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.